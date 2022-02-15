 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why TSMC's US Chip Plant Construction Falls Behind Schedule
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Read Why TSMC's US Chip Plant Construction Falls Behind Schedule
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) advanced chip plant debut in the U.S. is three to six months behind schedule, Nikkei Asia reports.
  • TSMC planned to move in chip production equipment by around September 2022 but decided to postpone to around February or March 2023.
  • The deferral was mainly due to labor shortage, the on-and-off surge of COVID-19 infections in the U.S., complicated processes for obtaining the different types of licenses needed for construction.
  • TSMC can often reach the equipment move-in phase for new plants in Taiwan in around 15 months and, in some cases, as little as 12 months.
  • After installing the equipment, it can take up to a year for production lines to be qualified and production ramped up.
  • TSM admitted that production at the U.S. plant will not start until the first quarter of 2024. 
  • Unfamiliarity with a new geography, competition from Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) for workers, supply chain concerns continue to pinch TSMC along with limitations of management capability and higher unit cost of making chips in the U.S.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 3.73% at $124.24 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo? This Chipmaker Has It
Why AMD, Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising
TSMC Looks To Expand Japan Chip Plant; DENSO Acquires Stake
Tower Semiconductor Stock Soars As Intel Scoops It At 60% Premium
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM
What Are Whales Doing With Taiwan Semiconductor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com