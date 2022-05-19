How You Can Score A Free 3-Month Xbox PC Game Pass

The PC Game Pass from Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Xbox costs $9.99 per month, but there’s a way to access a three-month free trial.

What Happened: Hulu, the streaming unit of Walt Disney Co DIS, is dishing out three free months of the PC Game Pass, according to a statement.

The offer is available through Hulu’s website until July 23, 2022, and opens up a window for U.S. users to try out games such as "Microsoft Flight Simulator," "Minecraft" and more.

The revolving catalog of titles means that more games are added each week, according to Hulu.

See Also: How To Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares

Why It Matters: The PC Game Pass includes a library of titles from Electronic Arts Inc. EA as it comes with EA Play video game membership.

Ordinarily, Microsoft offers a $1 trial to PC Game Pass for the initial month, but the Hulu offer will allow the latter’s subscribers to check out the gaming subscription service for a quarter without any upfront costs.

Microsoft also offers console and Xbox ultimate tiers of its gaming subscription service for $9.99 and $14.99 per month, respectively. The ultimate version allows users to play games on both PCs and Xbox consoles.

Recently, Microsoft also added Epic Games’ “Fortnite” to its Xbox Cloud Gaming service — which effectively brought the battle royale game back to Apple Inc AAPL devices.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Microsoft shares declined 4.8% to $254.08 in the regular session and dropped 0.5% in extended trading. Disney shares fell 4.1% to $104.17 in regular trading and lost 0.3% in the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Fancy A PlayStation 5 In Pink Or Purple? Sony About To Make It Happen