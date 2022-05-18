Fancy A PlayStation 5 In Pink Or Purple? Sony About To Make It Happen

Sony Corporation SONY said it would release color accessories in June that will allow users to turn their PlayStation 5 consoles pink, blue and purple.

What Happened: The Japanese electronics giant said in a statement that its latest console covers in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple are inspired by the galaxy.

A vivid range of PS5 Console Covers in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink will be available in select regions starting June 2022: https://t.co/u4yqM3VA2x pic.twitter.com/CKcn2bS2Su — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2022

The console covers will match the colors of the company’s wireless controllers. Sony already offers wireless controllers in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red.

“These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place,” the company said in a blog post.

Why It Matters: The PS5 console covers will be available for both PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, as well as the digital edition. The covers are sold separately from the console and the DualSense controller.

The covers will be available beginning June 22, with direct access for customers through the PlayStation website in the United States, the United Kingdom, and certain other countries will commence from June 17, said Sony.

Gaming rival Microsoft Corporation MSFT offers customization for its Xbox game controllers through its Design Lab website for $69.99. Customers can also order engraving.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Sony Group shares closed 1.6% higher at $87.71 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

