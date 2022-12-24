It is routine to find Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk in the comments section of Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus' tweet but there's a new entrant — who also just happens to be one of the world's richest people.

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos had words of praise for Markus on Wednesday.

What Happened: Bezos responded to a tweet by Markus that touched on party affiliations and moderates.

Bezos said, “Seen you refer to yourself as a sh*tposter but maybe you’re mostly just a wiseposter.”

Why It Matters: Markus’ post came after Musk declared himself a Republican voter on Twitter after calling the Democrats a party of “division and hate.”

Bezos also interacted with a Twitter user who suggested that the Amazon founder invite Markus and him on to his yacht along with Lauren Sanchez. Sanchez is said to be Bezos’ girlfriend.

Bezos began following Markus on Twitter earlier in the month. He only follows 83 people on the social media platform and has 4.4 million followers.

Markus, who calls himself a “comedian” on Twitter has a following of 1.5 million. He follows 420 people — a number often referenced in connection with cannabis culture.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Amazon shares closed 7.2% lower at $2,142.25 in the regular session and dropped another 1.5% lower to $2,111 in the after-hours trading. At press time, DOGE traded 0.1% lower at $0.08, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

