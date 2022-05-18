Elon Musk Calls Democrats 'Party Of Division And Hate'

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA, is known for being outspoken on Twitter Inc TWTR. He lived up to that reputation once again Wednesday.

After sounding off on Twitter executives throughout the last few weeks, Musk has now taken aim at the Democratic Party.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.

Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Earlier this week, Musk said he would be voting Republican in the upcoming election. Now, he explains why he is abandoning the Democrats, calling them the party of division and hate.

Perhaps Musk is attempting to cozy up to Republican lawmakers in Texas, where he moved the Tesla headquarters in 2021.

Musk is as active as ever on Twitter while in the middle of a convoluted buyout process. Twitter’s board announced it would enforce the original $44-billion purchase price agreed upon by the two parties, while Musk has said the deal is on hold.

Photo via Shutterstock.