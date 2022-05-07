QQQ
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Now Follows Doge Co-Founder Billy Markus On Twitter: Is Something Cooking?

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 7, 2022 12:16 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created a stir by following Doge co-founder Billy Markus on Twitter
  • Doge's frenzied community was quick to draw conclusions

A development that was reported over the weekend sent the Dogecoin DOGE/USD community into a tizzy.

What Happened: Amazon, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has begun to follow Doge co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter. doge_2.png

When this was brought to the attention of Markus, he tweeted a GIF with the text ‘Jeff Bezos, You did it.'

The Doge community was quick to jump into conclusions. One of them welcomed Amazon into the Doge family.

Related Link: Why Elon Musk Thinks Dogecoin Is Better For Transactions Than Bitcoin

Another said it will have a significant impact on the crypto.

Why It's Important: Amazon doesn't accept Doge or, for that matter, any other crypto as a payment option on its ecommerce platform. A job posting by the ecommerce giant last year triggered speculation that it could begin accepting cryptos. The company, however, has not communicated anything in this regard thus far.

Andy Jazzy, who has taken over from Bezos as Amazon's CEO, reportedly said in an interview to CNBC that he personally does not own any Bitcoin BTC/USD. He, however, suggested that Amazon could consider selling non-fungible tokens in the future. "We're not probably close to adding crypto as a payment mechanism in our retail business, but I do believe over time that you'll see crypto become bigger," the CEO added.

A petition urging Amazon and Bezos to accept Doge as a payment option on Change.com has garnered 240,725 signatures at press time. Doge was seen rising 3.57% to $0.1315 on Saturday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Related Link: McDonald's Teases 'Something's Coming' And Elon Musk Reacts: Is Doge Payment In The Cards?

Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

