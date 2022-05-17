Markets Rise Again On Tuesday, Finish Near Session Highs

U.S. indices finished higher again Tuesday as stocks continued to rebound from recent weakness. Stocks have experienced volatility this year amid Federal Reserve policy tightening measures.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.62% to 12,564; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ gained 2.59% to $306.17

gained 2.59% to $306.17 The S&P 500 traded higher by 2.02% to 4,088; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gained 2.04% to $408.25

gained 2.04% to $408.25 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.76% to 11,218; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished higher by 1.34% at $327.10

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Paramount Global PARA, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock TTWO and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD were among the top gainers.

Walmart Inc WMT, Kroger Co KR and Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling… Read More

Walmart’s worse-than-expected earnings results left Jim Cramer stunned Tuesday morning… Read More

Nearly four in 10 investors pulled their money from the stock market over the last year in response to current events, according to a new survey from MagnifyMoney… Read More