Markets Resume Selloff Following Worse-Than-Expected CPI Report

U.S. indices finished Wednesday's trading session lower. Markets were highly volatile following the April CPI report, which showed worse-than-expected inflation.

The headline CPI rose 8.3% in April, down slightly from 8.5% in March but above economist estimates of 8.1%. Prior to 2022, the CPI hadn't risen 8.3% in any month since 1982.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6.2% in April, above economist estimates of a 6% gain... Read More

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 3.06% to 11,967; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ lost 2.97% to $291.84

The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.65% to 3,935; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY lost 1.58% to $392.77

The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.81% to 10,934; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished lower by 1.05% at $318.46

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Electronic Arts Inc. EA, Baker Hughes Co BKR and Duke Realty Corp DRE were among the top gainers.

DISH Network Corp DISH, Enphase Energy Inc ENPH and Tesla Inc TSLA were among the top losers.

