Is Dogecoin Worth Buying On Crash?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is crashing alongside the wider cryptocurrency market, down 21.7% at 9 cents at the time of writing. The meme coin is down about 88% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May last year.

Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo still doesn't see the current levels as attractive. "DOGE is back under ten cents," the analyst told his 493,000 followers on Twitter, adding that "at this point of the market cycle, DOGE isn’t worth buying until 15 [to] 20 sats."

At this point of the market cycle, DOGE isn’t worth buying until 15 - 20 sats — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) May 11, 2022

Sats refers to Satoshis, a sub-unit of Bitcoin BTC/USD. A single Bitcoin constitutes 100 million Sats, implying a price range of about $0.00447945 to $0.0059726 with 1 Bitcoin trading at around $29,763 at the time of writing.

