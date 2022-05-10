'Fortunate To Be Vaccinated:' Bill Gates Gets COVID-19

Microsoft Corp MSFT co-founder Bill Gates has said he's tested positive for COVID-19.

What Happened: Gates made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, saying his symptoms were mild and he was following expert advice by isolating himself until he’s healthy again.

The business magnate and philanthropist said he was “fortunate” to be vaccinated and boosted and to have access to “testing and great medical care.”

I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

Why It Matters: In the early days of the pandemic, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said its entire focus was on fighting COVID-19 and committed millions to that end.

The foundation also supported a number of vaccine makers. Since January 2020, it says it has committed more than $2 billion to the global COVID-19 response.

Gates has addressed pandemic misinformation related to himself and advocated the current vaccines, which he said prevent severe disease and death very well.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Microsoft shares closed 1.9% higher at $269.50 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

