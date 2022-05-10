Leading Momentum Investor Outlines How To Navigate A Bear Market: 2022 FinTwit Conference

Benzinga and Lupton Capital are hosting the premier event for traders this week, and you don't want to miss it. The 2022 FinTwit Conference will be held May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's gathering will provide insight on the market downturn, and how to navigate the challenges ahead.

When Times Get Tough: Whether you’re an active daytrader or a long-term investor, times are tough out there. Long gone are the post-Covid markets where it seemed like every single stock was making new highs each day. This year, the S&P 500 Index SPY is down nearly 16% while the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ is down nearly 25%.

Benzinga has been there in the best of times, and we'll be there when the going gets tough. We want to be helpful now, more than ever, and be the resource you need to keep your head above water.

That is why we’ve recruited the expertise of Mark Minervini, one of the leading momentum investors in the world, to help us make sense of these trying times.

In 1997 Minervini won the U.S. Investing Championship by posting a return of more than 150%. More important than his impressive gains is Minervini’s ability to preserve capital. He has only notched one losing quarter in the past decade, according to his website.

Learn From The Best: Benzinga is extending a special offer to learn from Minervini first-hand, in person. Minervini will be speaking at the 2022 FinTwit conference with dozens of other professional traders and investors.

“It’s really going to be the best event of the year for retail investors,” says Benzinga VP Luke Jacobi. “Whether you are just learning how to trade or trying to take the next step, this event is for you.”

On Saturday, Minervini will join Gav Blaxberg, CEO of Wolf Financial, and Richard Moglen, Co-Founder of MoneyLion for a comprehensive panel on the “Holy Grail of Investing.”

In addition to panel discussions, the conference will feature exclusive networking opportunities, live entertainment, pool parties and more.

To learn more about the event, click here. Locals of the Las Vegas region will be able to get discounted tickets to attend the event.