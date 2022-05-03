FinTwit Focus: Jonah Lupton Head Of Private Investment Firm Lupton Capital

Lupton Capital is a sponsor and host of the upcoming FinTwit Conference alongside Benzinga, taking place on May 13-14, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Founded by entrepreneur Jonah Lupton, the private investment firm Lupton Capital was created after a previous startup lost its momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lupton, who is a leading voice in the FinTwit (Financial Twitter) community with over 500,000 followers, describes the investment firm as one that invests in disruptive growth companies.

In an interview with The Hustle, Lupton shared his view on the FinTwit community:

"FinTwit has become an amazing resource and communication channel for me. There are dozens of other investors that I talk to regularly via DM, email, text, and Zoom that I first met on Twitter. I also get pitched dozens of stock ideas every day on Twitter — several of them have turned out to be my biggest winners over the past year."

The FinTwit conference will take place at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on May 13-14. Attendees will benefit from professionally vetted content that covers options trading methods, technical analysis approaches and more.

The conference also offers the opportunity to network and learn from some of the most well-known figures in trading and investing.

