In his Victory Day speech, President Vladimir Putin justified Russia's military action in Ukraine and called the intervention necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea" while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would soon have two victory days to celebrate.

Putin, presiding over a parade in Moscow's Red Square for the Victory Day celebration, said, "NATO is actively pursuing our territory. That is absolutely unacceptable to us. We are talking about neo-Nazis in Ukraine that the US and its partners are working with."

He added that "Ukraine is receiving the most modern weaponry from NATO," and Russia's decision for this special military operation was "forced and was the only correct decision."

Victory Day, which is typically celebrated with an elaborate military parade in Moscow's Red Square to commemorate the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II — has been overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This year, the country marked the 77th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany.

In his 11-minute speech, Putin praised the Russian soldiers who have been on the war front and said they are "defending the motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred."

"Today, you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland," h added.

This came after Zelenskyy said that around 60 people were killed after a bomb hit a school in the east. The war, which has now entered its 75th day, has seen mass killings of Ukrainian and the bombing of civilian homes, hospitals, and government departments.

The Ukrainian President, in a statement on Victory Day, has vowed the country would win its war against Russia.

"We are fighting for our children's freedom, and therefore we will win. We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, which killed more than eight million Ukrainians. Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won't have any," the Ukrainian president said. "We won then. We will win now. And Khreshchatyk will see the victory parade – the Victory of Ukraine!"

"Happy Victory over Nazism Day!," Zelenskyy declared. "Glory to Ukraine!"

Photo: Courtesy of The Presidential Press and Information Office Via Wikimedia