 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rivian CEO: Raw Material Shortage Will Severely Limit EV Battery Production
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 10:57am   Comments
Share:
Rivian CEO: Raw Material Shortage Will Severely Limit EV Battery Production

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) CEO R.J. Scaringe has a raised a red flag over a potential shortage of battery supplies for the electric vehicles, a situation that he declared would be more acute than the ongoing shortage of computer chips.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report, Scaringe observed that shortages in the raw materials needed for the creation of batteries — including cobalt, lithium and nickel — have the potential of slowing the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery cells

“Put very simply, all the world’s cell production combined represents well under 10% of what we will need in 10 years,” Scaringe said last week during a facility tour with reporters. “Meaning, 90% to 95% of the supply chain does not exist.”

Scaringe predicted the current shortage of semiconductors will be “a small appetizer to what we are about to feel on battery cells over the next two decades.” Last month, Rivian reduced its 2022 factory output in half to 25,000 vehicles based on problems in securing materials and parts for its electric truck and SUV product lines.

See Also: Live Day Trading & Options Trading With Benzinga

What Else Happened: Reuters noted that raw materials now being sourced are becoming increasingly expensive, and Rivian attempted to pass along the new expense to its customers last month by raising its vehicle prices by as much as 20%. However, the company received negative feedback from its customers and Scaringe issued an apology and ordered a reversal of the hiked-up prices.

"We expect pricing to remain pressurized, where it will continue to increase over time," Scaringe said. "We did a poor job of how we rolled that out last time, no doubt. But as we look at going forward, we expect further price increases much like we’ve seen from essentially the entirety of the auto industry."

Photo: Rivian RT-1, courtesy of the company / Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIVN)

EV Week In Review: Tesla Investors Lose Sleep Over Musk's Divided Attention, Ford F-150 EV Truck Has Release Date, GM Stitches Battery Material Deal And More
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive
Where Rivian Automotive Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2022
Analyzing Rivian Automotive Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Short Interest
EV Week In Review: Musk Stars At 'Cyber Rodeo' Show, GM Dips Heel Into Low-cost EVs, Toyota Takes A Leaf Out of Tesla's Book And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles R.J. Scaringe raw materials Rivian Supply ChainNews Commodities Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com