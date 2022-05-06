A Twitter account impersonating the New York Post put out a viral post saying actor, singer and songwriter Sky Ferreira declined a date with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala, but that’s not true.

Screenshot From Twitter

In a subsequent tweet in the same thread, the account said “Musk’s team even asked Elon to be sat at the same table as Sky Ferrerira”

Screenshot From Twitter

Musk’s mother Maye responded to the account saying “there was no team. I was with Elon. So, NO.”

@mayemusk that’s a fake account, love. It’s not verified. — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) May 6, 2022

Clean Technica writer Johanna Crider told Maye that the account was fake and that it was not verified.

Musk had taken his mother to the Met Ball this week in New York. At the time, Maye had said she wanted her son to attend.

At the event, Musk had said he is on a “warpath” with Twitter trolls and said we “have to get rid of the bots and trolls and the scams.”

On Thursday, a group of 19 investors committed $7.14 billion in new financing in support of Musk’s takeover of Twitter Inc TWTR.

Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares closed 8.3% lower at $873.28 in the regular session and rose 0.6% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

