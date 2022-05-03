Elon Musk Says He Is On The 'Warpath' With Trolls, Wants Twitter To Be 'Broadly Inclusive'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that — if his purchase of Twitter goes through — his goal is to build a service that is “broadly inclusive.”

What Happened: Musk said he wants the reach of Twitter to go beyond its current “niche” where “ideally most of America is on it and talking,” reported Reuters.

Musk’s comments were made to reporters at the annual Met Gala in New York.

The entrepreneur recounted that he had vowed publicly that we “have to get rid of the bots and trolls and the scams.”

“That’s obviously diminishing the user experience and we don’t want people getting tricked out of their money.”

Musk said he was on the “warpath” and if somebody is operating a bot or troll on him, he’s definitely their enemy.

Why It Matters: Musk, who appeared at the event with his mother Maye, also touched on the matter of Twitter employees and the likelihood of their exodus from the company. He said, “It’s a free country."

On Monday, Twitter said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that false or spam accounts make up for less than 5% of the company’s monetizable daily active users.

Last week, Musk said that he thinks Twitter must be “politically neutral” and that the platform should be “upsetting the far right and the far left equally.”

Price Action: On Monday, Twitter shares ended 0.3% higher at $49.18 in the regular trading and rose 0.1% in extended trading. On the same day, Tesla shares gained 3.7% to $902.94 in regular trading and traded 0.45% higher in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Felixsj on Wikimedia