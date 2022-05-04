Why MEG Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG) (OTC: MEGEF) price target has been raised to C$22 from C$21 by RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy.
- The analyst maintained his Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst stated that the bullish stance towards MEG Energy reflects its capable leadership team, top-quartile oil sands operations at Christina Lake, balance sheet deleveraging, and emerging shareholder returns.
- Pardy mentioned that the company indicated that Christina Lake is likely to move into post-payout status in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- He added that the company’s stated that it is experiencing industry-wide inflationary pressures on its capital and operating costs with respect to labour, steel, fuel, and chemicals and expects this to continue.
- MEG Energy’s 2022 budget factors in 10% year/year cost inflation with 15% or so anticipated in 2023 at this juncture, added the analyst.
- Price Action: MEG shares are trading higher by 7.49% at C$21.95 on TSX, and MEGEF is higher by 7.67% at $17.13 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for MEGEF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2021
|TD Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Apr 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for MEGEF
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas