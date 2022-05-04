 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MEG Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Why MEG Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today
  • MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG) (OTC: MEGEF) price target has been raised to C$22 from C$21 by RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy.
  • The analyst maintained his Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst stated that the bullish stance towards MEG Energy reflects its capable leadership team, top-quartile oil sands operations at Christina Lake, balance sheet deleveraging, and emerging shareholder returns.
  • Pardy mentioned that the company indicated that Christina Lake is likely to move into post-payout status in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • He added that the company’s stated that it is experiencing industry-wide inflationary pressures on its capital and operating costs with respect to labour, steel, fuel, and chemicals and expects this to continue.
  • MEG Energy’s 2022 budget factors in 10% year/year cost inflation with 15% or so anticipated in 2023 at this juncture, added the analyst.
  • Price Action: MEG shares are trading higher by 7.49% at C$21.95 on TSX, and MEGEF is higher by 7.67% at $17.13 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for MEGEF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021TD SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Apr 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MEGEF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MEGEF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com