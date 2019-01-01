QQQ
Range
12.12 - 12.76
Vol / Avg.
27.4K/71.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.78 - 13.33
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.76
P/E
39.2
EPS
0.17
Shares
306.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 10:40AM
MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MEG Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MEG Energy (MEGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MEG Energy (OTCPK: MEGEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MEG Energy's (MEGEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MEG Energy.

Q

What is the target price for MEG Energy (MEGEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for MEG Energy (OTCPK: MEGEF) was reported by TD Securities on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting MEGEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.62% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MEG Energy (MEGEF)?

A

The stock price for MEG Energy (OTCPK: MEGEF) is $12.12 last updated Today at 3:35:27 PM.

Q

Does MEG Energy (MEGEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MEG Energy.

Q

When is MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) reporting earnings?

A

MEG Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is MEG Energy (MEGEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MEG Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does MEG Energy (MEGEF) operate in?

A

MEG Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.