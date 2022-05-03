 Skip to main content

New Twitter Feature Allows Messages To A Circle Of Friends: Why Some Users Don't Like It

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 4:29pm   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is testing a new feature to make the social media platform more intimate.

What Happened: Twitter on Tuesday announced that “Twitter Circle” is now available to users. The feature allows tweets to be sent to a limited number of people that a user can designate. The group is limited to 150 followers.

Once a Twitter user picks the people in their Twitter Circle, any messages sent will be visible only to members of the group, and only those respondents will be able to reply.

The new feature also allows you to remove people from the circle, without notifying them they’ve been excommunicated.

What’s Next: The Twitter Circle feature was unveiled via a tweet, and there were mostly negative responses from the platform’s users.

Some voicing their concern that the feature could only magnify divisions that already exist.

Also Read: Facebook Whistleblower Optimistic About Musk's Twitter Move, Says He Can Take Feedback Better Than Zuckerberg

This Twitter user said the point of using the platform is to share thoughts with as many people as possible.

Others pointed out that the feature takes away from the fun of using Twitter, and that it doesn’t actually provide additional privacy.

As of the time of publication, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has yet to share his thoughts on Twitter Circle. Will he like it? Will he use it? Who would he include in his 150-person circle, from his over 90 million followers? We'll likely find out soon enough.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Social Media Tech General Best of Benzinga

