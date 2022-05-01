 Skip to main content

Facebook Whistleblower Optimistic About Musk's Twitter Move, Says He Can Take Feedback Better Than Zuckerberg
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2022 8:39am   Comments
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who leaked Facebook documents last year, has said that she is "cautiously optimistic" about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) acquisition.

During a recent interview, Haugen said that Musk's plans to take Twitter private could give him the chance to change up the company's business model and prioritizes user safety.

She said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has "surrounded himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear." But in comparison, she believes Musk is better able to take hard feedback and make meaningful changes.

Haugen also said that the "number one" thing Musk can do to improve Twitter is "institute real transparency."

Musk has said he wants to open source Twitter's algorithm, which will make it more transparent to people outside the company.

The Tesla CEO has also said he wants to emphasize "free speech" on Twitter.

"One of the key parts about a system as critical as Twitter for our democratic processes is whether or not people trust that the system is fair. And right now, I would say that trust in Twitter is a little bit in flux," Haugen said.

Here are some of Haugen's recent tweet on the Twitter takeover and Musk's views on it.

Photo: Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

