Playing Elon Musk-Fave Video Game 'Elden Ring' With Children's Toy Controller? One Twitch Streamer Makes It Possible

Modder and Twitch streamer Dylan “Rudeism” Beck has transformed a toy game controller made by Mattel Inc's(NASDAQ: MAT) Fisher-Price into a gamepad akin to one made by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for its Xbox consoles.

What Happened: Beck, who describes himself as a builder of “bizarre controllers” on Twitter, says the gamepad has everything you’d need to play “Elden Ring,” a game liked by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for its “incredible art.”

Beck, or "Rudeism" as he is known on Twitter, shared a video of the gamepad in action recently.

here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action! let me know what games you'd like to see me play with it and thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsI — Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Beck has transformed the “Fisher-Price Game & Learn” into an Xbox controller replete with what was described by The Verge as “classic kiddie hits” such as “1, 2, 3, 4, up goes your score!” and “Orange, purple, white and pink, green, red and blue, woohoo!”

He has also retained the Konami easter egg in the toy. The downside is that the gamepad's shell will not close due to the gadgetry cammed into it.

IT'S DONE BUT IT WON'T CLOSE pic.twitter.com/kIq9EbwXYW — Rudeism (@rudeism) April 30, 2022

To work around its limited controls, Beck rigged up the gamepad's slider as a selector for the left or right joystick.

Previously, he built a motion-controlled lightsaber and played “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” He’s also played “Dark Souls 3” with a single button “Morse code” controller.

Read Next: Elon Musk Tweets He'll Buy Coca Cola Next To 'Put Cocaine Back In,' But Admits He Can't Pull Off This McDonalds 'Miracle'

Photo: Courtesy of Fisher-Price