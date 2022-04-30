 Skip to main content

Here's Why AOC Deletes Her Tweet After Musk Tells Her 'Stop Hitting On Me'
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2022 4:05pm   Comments
In a recent war of words between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, Musk told her to stop flirting with him. His response came after the congresswoman took, what appeared to be, a shot at the EV pioneer.

Musk responded to her tweet and said not to hit on him. 

Later Ocasio-Cortez reacted and wrote in a now-deleted tweet that she was referring to a different billionaire, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

She tweeted saying, "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok."

On Saturday, when one of her followers asked why the tweet was deleted, she responded, "ego problem."

And she also tweeted again, saying she avoids giving people undue attention. 

Ocasio-Cortez also got the attention of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who used flame emojis to show his support for Musk.

It seems Musk has garnered supporters over the last week. One of his followers wrote: 

Musk's remark comes just days after Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) decided to go with his offer to acquire the company for $44 billion. 

Also Read: Cartoon Shared By Musk Is Being Sold As An NFT: Here's How Much It Costs

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

