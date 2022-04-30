Here's Why AOC Deletes Her Tweet After Musk Tells Her 'Stop Hitting On Me'

In a recent war of words between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, Musk told her to stop flirting with him. His response came after the congresswoman took, what appeared to be, a shot at the EV pioneer.

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

Musk responded to her tweet and said not to hit on him.

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy � — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Later Ocasio-Cortez reacted and wrote in a now-deleted tweet that she was referring to a different billionaire, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

�‍♀️ like I said, ego problems https://t.co/IpyCkMadP8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2022

She tweeted saying, "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok."

On Saturday, when one of her followers asked why the tweet was deleted, she responded, "ego problem."

And she also tweeted again, saying she avoids giving people undue attention.

I try to avoid giving people with massive ego complexes like this the attention and QTs/replies they crave and are seeking (when I can help it 😉) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez also got the attention of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who used flame emojis to show his support for Musk.

It seems Musk has garnered supporters over the last week. One of his followers wrote:

This website is free, unless you’re Musk, in which case it costs $44 billion and a bruised ego — Dr. Jorge A. Caballero stands with � (@DataDrivenMD) April 30, 2022

Musk's remark comes just days after Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) decided to go with his offer to acquire the company for $44 billion.

