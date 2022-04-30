Cartoon Shared By Musk Is Being Sold As An NFT: Here's How Much It Costs

Last week, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk tweeted a cartoon suggesting that his political stand has shifted towards the right over the years.

Colin Wright created the cartoon without any context.

Now Wright, a contributing editor for the online culture commentary site Quillette, is selling that cartoon as an NFT.

So thrilled that @elonmusk shared my political cartoon! Unfortunately he didn't credit me as the creator, but if you would like to buy a unique piece of internet history, you can now bid on it for my first NFT!https://t.co/SVLwgeieEm — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 28, 2022

The auction page for the cartoon is on OpenSea, and it is dubbed “my political journal.”

The auction for the #NFT of my political cartoon that @elonmusk shared (230K retweets, 1.3M likes) is currently at 1.25 $ETH! There are 13 days left to bid, so don't miss your chance to own a bit of internet history!$BTC $ADA $SOL #DOGE #cryptocurrency https://t.co/zjAFH73er0 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 29, 2022

Related Link: Elon Musk Tweets He'll Buy Coca Cola Next To 'Put Cocaine Back In,' But Admits He Can't Pull Off This McDonalds 'Miracle'

Wright also posted an Etsy listing for a mug depicting the political doodle.

Hi @elonmusk! Thank you for sharing my cartoon! If anyone wants to buy the mug, it's available in my store! https://t.co/Ei0ojZCW8F — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 28, 2022

At the time of writing, the NFT showed two active bids. The top bid of 1.25 Ether ETH/USD, is worth nearly $3,600.

In one of his tweets, Musk mentioned his political stance and said he was a staunch supporter of President Barack Obama.

But I’m no fan of the far right either.



Let’s have less hate and more love. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022