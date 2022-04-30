QQQ
Cartoon Shared By Musk Is Being Sold As An NFT: Here's How Much It Costs

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 30, 2022 10:47 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Creator of cartoon tweeted by Elon Musk is now selling the drawing at an NFT.
  • The cartoon is on OpenSea, and it is dubbed “my political journal.” 

Last week, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk tweeted a cartoon suggesting that his political stand has shifted towards the right over the years.

Colin Wright created the cartoon without any context.

Now Wright, a contributing editor for the online culture commentary site Quillette, is selling that cartoon as an NFT. 

The auction page for the cartoon is on OpenSea, and it is dubbed “my political journal.” 

Related Link: Elon Musk Tweets He'll Buy Coca Cola Next To 'Put Cocaine Back In,' But Admits He Can't Pull Off This McDonalds 'Miracle'

Wright also posted an Etsy listing for a mug depicting the political doodle. 

At the time of writing, the NFT showed two active bids. The top bid of 1.25 Ether ETH/USD, is worth nearly $3,600. 

In one of his tweets, Musk mentioned his political stance and said he was a staunch supporter of President Barack Obama. 

