3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning ahead of the release of earnings reports from several companies. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Plus Therapeutics
- The Trade: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV CEO Marc Hedrick acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.69. To acquire these shares, it cost $3.45 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Plus Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share.
- What Plus Therapeutics Does: Plus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery, development, and delivery of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and rare diseases.
ServiceSource International
- The Trade: ServiceSource International, Inc SREV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 111,118 shares at an average price of $0.73. The insider spent around $81.26 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company is scheduled to release Q1 results on May 10, 2022.
- What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions.
Sharps Technology
- The Trade: Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS CIO and COO Alan R Blackman acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.37. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6.85 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Sharps Technology recently priced its IPO at $4.25 per share.
- What Sharps Technology Does: Sharps Technology Inc is a medical device company. It offers syringes and other safety products.
