3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Plus Therapeutics

The Trade: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV CEO Marc Hedrick acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.69. To acquire these shares, it cost $3.45 thousand.

Plus Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share.

Plus Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share. What Plus Therapeutics Does: Plus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery, development, and delivery of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and rare diseases.

ServiceSource International

The Trade : ServiceSource International, Inc SREV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 111,118 shares at an average price of $0.73. The insider spent around $81.26 thousand to buy those shares.

The company is scheduled to release Q1 results on May 10, 2022.

: The company is scheduled to release Q1 results on May 10, 2022. What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions.

