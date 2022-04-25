'Everything In Its Right Place:' Jack Dorsey Reacts To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) founder Jack Dorsey tweeted a song by Radiohead titled “Everything In Its Right Place” after it was announced on the same day that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will take over the social media platform.

What Happened: Dorsey used Tidal, a streaming service co-owned by Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) to share the music.

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

Dorsey said "Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive' is the right one."

He said this is also the goal of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and that is why he was chosen as a successor.

"Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart," said Dorsey.

Why It Matters: Dorsey said he was happy "Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!" Dorsey said that taking Twitter "back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

He said, in principle, he doesn't " believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company."

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

After Musk made his takeover offer, Dorsey slammed the social media platform’s board of directors and said it had “consistently been the dysfunction of the company.”

Dorsey also revealed that the board took away most of his shares when he was fired in 2008.

The Twitter founder said Musk leads with his heart earlier this month when the news of Musk joining Twitter’s board was made public.

Price Action: On Monday, Twitter shares closed 5.6% higher at $51.69 in the regular session. The shares rose 0.4% in extended trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 in regular trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

