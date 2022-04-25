 Skip to main content

'Everything In Its Right Place:' Jack Dorsey Reacts To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 11:28pm   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) founder Jack Dorsey tweeted a song by Radiohead titled “Everything In Its Right Place” after it was announced on the same day that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will take over the social media platform.

What Happened: Dorsey used Tidal, a streaming service co-owned by Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) to share the music.

Why It Matters: Dorsey said he was happy "Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!" Dorsey said that taking Twitter "back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

He said, in principle, he doesn't " believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company."

Dorsey also revealed that the board took away most of his shares when he was fired in 2008.

The Twitter founder said Musk leads with his heart earlier this month when the news of Musk joining Twitter’s board was made public.

Price Action: On Monday, Twitter shares closed 5.6% higher at $51.69 in the regular session. The shares rose 0.4% in extended trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 in regular trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Jack Dorsey Parag AgrawalNews Social Media Tech General Best of Benzinga

