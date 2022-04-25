 Skip to main content

No Knights Came To Twitter's Rescue As Musk Swooped Down, 'Soap Opera' Now Over, Says Analyst
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 10:03pm   Comments
Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ: TWTR) board of directors had its back against the wall after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed he had secured funding to purchase the social media platform, said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

What Happened: Ives said in a note that “It all came down to no other bidders or white knights emerging in the M&A process and Twitter's Board back was against the wall once Musk detailed his $46 billion in financing last week to get pen to paper on this deal.”

Ives said this “soap opera” now ends with Musk owning Twitter.
See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: Ives does not see any major regulatory hurdles to the deal. He noted that Twitter’s board got some extra time with the “poison pill.”

The analyst had said earlier in the month the Twitter drama would end with a takeover.

Musk said Monday that he wants to make Twitter better by adding new features and making the social media website’s algorithms open source. He said the platform has “tremendous potential.”

Price Action: On Monday, Twitter shares closed 5.6% higher at $51.69 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in extended trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 in regular trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Read Next: Twitter CEO Says No Job Cuts Planned Until Elon Musk's $44B Takeover Closes

Posted-In: Dan Ives Elon MuskAnalyst Color News Social Media Analyst Ratings Tech General Best of Benzinga

