 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Board Has 'Consistently Been The Dysfunction Of The Company'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 1:46am   Comments
Share:
Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Board Has 'Consistently Been The Dysfunction Of The Company'

Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) co-founder Jack Dorsey and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk have commented on the low share ownership among board members of the microblogging company.

What Happened: The two executives engaged in a discussion on Sunday after a user said Twitter's board "collectively owns 77 shares of the company."

Musk replied that with Dorsey quitting, the board “collectively owns almost no shares! Objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.”

Dorsey said when he was fired in 2008 and made the chair, the board took away most of his shares. He also linked his tweet from 2015 about his giving away a third of his Twitter stock to the employee equity pool.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: Over the weekend, Musk said Twitter's board members' economic interests were not aligned with shareholders.

He had offered to purchase the social media platform for $41 billion last week, but the Twitter board imposed a "poison pill" to prevent a takeover.

In the heydays of Twitter, Dorsey was replaced with Evan Williams as CEO and took over the chairperson role. 

Responding to a user who pointed out that Twitter's board had been "mired in plots and coups" since the beginning, Dorsey said it has been “the dysfunction of the company.”

When asked by another user if he was allowed to comment on the board, Dorsey said, “no.” 

In a separate interaction, Dorsey said he would take away the “likes” on the social media platform if it was left to him.

Last year, it was reported that Twitter was testing upvote and downvote buttons, similar to those on Reddit.

In 2021, Dorsey quit as Twitter CEO, and he currently leads fintech Block Inc (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square. 

Price Action: On Thursday, Twitter shares closed 1.5% lower at $45.18 in the regular session and rose 3.3% to $46.66 in extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Read Next: 'It's Not The Party, It's The System:' Jack Dorsey Blasts Democrats, Republicans For Failing The Public

Photo courtesy: TED Conference on Flickr

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Elon Musk Takes Shot At Mark Zuckerberg Over Money Spent Protecting Him
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 18, 2022
Elon Musk Has These 3 Options Following Twitter's Poison Pill; 'It Now Becomes A Game of High Stakes Poker'
Elon Musk Declares Twitter Board's Interest 'Not Aligned' With Holders, Says Look Out For Other Bidders
This Fund Manager Thinks Musk Will Make a Sweetened Bid For Twitter On 4/20
This Twitter Board Member Hasn't Used His Verified Account; Called Out For Not Using Own Product
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk evan williams Jack DorseyNews Social Media Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com