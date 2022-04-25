Amazon Workers Gear Up For Second NYC Union Elections
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers will vote on whether to unionize a second warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, Reuters reports.
- Employees at the LDJ5 sortation center explored joining the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) led by current and former warehouse workers.
- Associates at a larger facility, JFK8, recently voted to join the ALU and create Amazon's first organized workplace in the U.S.
- Also Read: Amazon To Dole Out $1B Partly To Improve Warehousing Experience After Flak Over Workplace Safety
- Amazon contested the JFK8 vote before the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, arguing that the unions cannot guarantee better pay or benefits.
- Amazon admitted that it wished to hear the workers and claimed its opponents' depressed turnout at JFK8. The ALU has dismissed the allegations.
- Amazon workers from more than 100 other U.S. worksites have expressed interest in unionizing.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.03% at $2,857.26 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech