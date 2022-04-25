 Skip to main content

Amazon Workers Gear Up For Second NYC Union Elections
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 7:36am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers will vote on whether to unionize a second warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, Reuters reports.
  • Employees at the LDJ5 sortation center explored joining the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) led by current and former warehouse workers. 
  • Associates at a larger facility, JFK8, recently voted to join the ALU and create Amazon's first organized workplace in the U.S.
  • Also Read: Amazon To Dole Out $1B Partly To Improve Warehousing Experience After Flak Over Workplace Safety
  • Amazon contested the JFK8 vote before the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, arguing that the unions cannot guarantee better pay or benefits.
  • Amazon admitted that it wished to hear the workers and claimed its opponents' depressed turnout at JFK8. The ALU has dismissed the allegations.
  • Amazon workers from more than 100 other U.S. worksites have expressed interest in unionizing.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.03% at $2,857.26 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech

