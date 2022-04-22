 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon To Dole Out $1B Partly To Improve Warehousing Experience After Flak Over Workplace Safety
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Amazon To Dole Out $1B Partly To Improve Warehousing Experience After Flak Over Workplace Safety
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNlooks to invest $1 billion in companies developing technologies in logistics, supply chain management, and safety to boost its core business.
  • Amazon launched the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund venture investment program to back companies “of all stages” working on technology to increase e-commerce delivery speeds and improve the experience of workers in warehousing and logistics.
  • Also Read: Amazon’s Troubles Mount As Workers’ Rights Advocates Slam Its Scheme For Injured Workers
  • Amazon’s corporate development group has a long track record of buying stakes in other companies, Bloomberg reports
  • The initiative becomes imminent as online shopping becomes even more important to people seeking more convenience and time savings.
  • The new fund’ coincides with Amazon facing flak from politicians and labor unions over workplace safety.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.40% at $2,977.83 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Snapshot Of Alibaba and Microsoft's New Arm-Based Cloud Instances
India's Largest Public Company Is Charting All-Time Highs And Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Analyst See More Upside
Amazon Deepens Overseas Push With Latest Acquisition
Amazon Faces Activism Over Workplace Safety
This Fast-Growing Startup Is Presenting A Rare Opportunity For Retail Investors
Amazon Buy With Prime A Potential Game-Changer For E-Commerce
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com