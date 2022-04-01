 Skip to main content

Read How Amazon's 2022 Warehouse Union Election Set It Apart From 2021
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 7:29am   Comments
  • Around 57% of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers at a New York City Staten Island warehouse have voted in favor of unionizing, Reuters reports.
  • Contrastingly, 53% of Amazon workers in Alabama have rejected unionization. A final tally was due on April 1.
  • The Alabama contest could hinge on 416 challenged ballots leading to a gamechanger, said the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
  • Amazon fiercely campaigned against unionization via notices in bathroom stalls and mandatory meetings warning workers that labor groups could force them to strike. 
  • Amazon also raised pay and offered bigger signing bonuses in a labor shortage, reassuring employees.
  • Reuters reports that in 2021, workers sided with Amazon by a more than 2-to-1 margin against unionizing.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.99% at $3,259.95 on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

