Read How Amazon's 2022 Warehouse Union Election Set It Apart From 2021

- Around 57% of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers at a New York City Staten Island warehouse have voted in favor of unionizing, Reuters reports.
- Contrastingly, 53% of Amazon workers in Alabama have rejected unionization. A final tally was due on April 1.
- The Alabama contest could hinge on 416 challenged ballots leading to a gamechanger, said the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
- Amazon fiercely campaigned against unionization via notices in bathroom stalls and mandatory meetings warning workers that labor groups could force them to strike.
- Amazon also raised pay and offered bigger signing bonuses in a labor shortage, reassuring employees.
- Reuters reports that in 2021, workers sided with Amazon by a more than 2-to-1 margin against unionizing.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.99% at $3,259.95 on Thursday.
