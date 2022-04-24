 Skip to main content

Is Tesla R&D Budget Really Much Lower Than That Of Volkswagen, Ford Or GM? Here's What Elon Musk Thinks
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2022 10:21pm   Comments
Is Tesla R&D Budget Really Much Lower Than That Of Volkswagen, Ford Or GM? Here's What Elon Musk Thinks

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk thinks the way research and development (R&D) budget statistics are “bucketed” is strange.

What Happened: The entrepreneur reacted to R&D spend figures shared on Twitter on Sunday by Sawyer Merritt, co-founder of the sustainable clothing brand Twin Birch.

The data indicated that Tesla spent much less than its rivals such as Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) among others. 

Musk said, “Strange how these things are bucketed. I think of the whole company as being R&D.”

Why It Matters: Tesla spends $2,984 on R&D per car sold, according to data from Statista. 

This figure is exponentially higher than the Ford’s $1,186 or GM’s $878 R&D spend per car sold.

On the other hand, Tesla spends $0 on ad spend per car sold whereas Ford spends $468 and GM $394.

Last week, Musk reacted to Tesla’s operating expenses being compared with Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN). He said the expense was “embarrassingly high."

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 0.4% lower at $1,005.05 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Tesla Owner Crashes Model Y Into $3.5 Million Jet Using Autonomous Smart Summon Feature: Video

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

