Tesla Owner Crashes Model Y Into $3.5 Million Jet Using Autonomous Smart Summon Feature: Video

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) catches flack for its use of the phrase Full-Self Driving (FSD), which is a software option owners can purchase that allows Tesla vehicles drive themselves (with human supervision) in multiple scenarios, including in parking lots. But the cars can still make mistakes, and often need a human to help out.

Part of the FSD software package gives owners Smart Summon, which allows them to use the app on their smartphone to call the vehicle to pick them up in a parking lot. The car can pull out of a parking spot and drive over to wherever the owner has requested without anyone in the car. But while the vehicle is driving, the owner must hold a button on the app, and if they let go, the car will stop. Tesla advises owners pay close attention as the car drives itself over.

It seems that this owner wasn't paying attention or didn't care when their Model Y crashed into the $3.5 million dollar Vision Jet shown in a Reddit post shared by Electrek. The vehicle is seen heading for the jet, while the owner continues to allow the car forward. Even after the car crashes into the jet, it continues forward, pushing the jet out of its way as it moves. The end of the video hints that the car may have even continued driving after the collision.

Tesla says the feature is to be used only in private parking lots with good visibility. The top speed is approximately 5 mph, and the car is supposed to be able to navigate turns, stop signs and other obstacles.

