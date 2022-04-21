QQQ
'Embarrassing:' Elon Musk Reacts To Tesla Being Pitted Against Rivian On Operating Expenses

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 21, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said the electric vehicle company’s operating expense is “embarrassingly high."

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was reacting to a Twitter post that compared Tesla’s first-quarter operating expenses with that of Rivian Automotive Inc’s RIVN from its fourth quarter.

Tesla reported $1.86 billion operating expense in the first quarter, a year-on-year jump of 15%. Rivian’s fourth-quarter operating expense was $2.07 billion.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

In 2021, Tesla reported operating expenses of $7 billion, while Rivian's came at $3.75 billion. The Musk-led company’s adjusted gross margin was 27% in 2021.

Besides rent, inventory costs, marketing, research and development, and payroll, operating expenses also include day-to-day business operations. 

Tesla reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. Rivian is due to report earnings on May 11.

Related Link: Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Make Over 1.5M Cars This Year

Why It Matters: Tesla’s operating expenses have risen significantly over the past three years due to higher SG&A components. The EV maker, however, spends nothing on advertising and sells its vehicles online, unlike legacy players who rely on dealers.

Tesla reported operating expenses of $4.1 billion in 2019 and adjusted gross margins of 18.9%.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.96% lower at $977.2 a share on Wednesday.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Tesla Giga Shanghai Returning 'With A Vengeance' After COVID-19 Halts, Sees Record Q2 Output

Posted In: electric vehiclesElon MuskEVsEarningsNewsTech