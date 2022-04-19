Markets Rise Despite Another New 2-Year High For US 10-Year Treasury Note

U.S. indices traded higher Tuesday on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports. Investors continued to assess upcoming corporate earnings while Tuesday saw another new 2-year high of 2.930% for the 10-year note.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.15% to 13,619; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.24% to $346.26

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) were among the top gainers for the SPY.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY), Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

