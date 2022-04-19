 Skip to main content

Markets Rise Despite Another New 2-Year High For US 10-Year Treasury Note
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 4:20pm   Comments
U.S. indices traded higher Tuesday on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports. Investors continued to assess upcoming corporate earnings while Tuesday saw another new 2-year high of 2.930% for the 10-year note.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.15% to 13,619; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.24% to $346.26
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.61% to 4,462; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.61% to $445.04
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.66% to 11,848; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.46% at $349.12

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) were among the top gainers for the SPY.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY), Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

When the stock market is volatile and unpredictable, one of the few things investors can rely on is a quarterly dividend from a high-quality stock… Read More

Within the course of a week, the world witnessed two very different versions of Elon Musk. On April 7, there was Musk basking in the glory of the opening of… Read More

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a lot to say about the social media platform’s board of directors but “nothing that can be said.” This is perhaps why he reported to a meme featuring Don Corleone to express his emotions… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

