Jack Dorsey On Twitter: 'Look How They Massacred My Boy'

Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey has a lot to say about the social media platform’s board of directors but “nothing that can be said.” This is perhaps why he reported to a meme featuring Don Corleone to express his emotions.

What Happened: Dorsey made the comments in response to CNBC journalist Scott Wapner on Twitter.

Wapner asked him if he thought Twitter board was so dysfunctional and kept the company from being great why didn’t he do “anything about it when you ran the company for several years?”

so much to say…but nothing that can be said — jack (@jack) April 19, 2022

Dorsey said, “So much to say…but nothing that can be said.” Wapner persisted and said if Dorsey was willing to actually say it, “plenty can be said.”

Plenty can be said if you’re willing to actually say it. I think it’s a very fair question. You were CEO, a founder and a large shareholder. Surely if you thought the Board was dysfunctional - or certain members led to its dysfunction - you could have made changes. — Scott Wapner (@ScottWapnerCNBC) April 19, 2022

Dorsey posted a meme from “The Godfather’s” Don Corleone in response to another user who had commented that the public markets were grinding Twitter to shit. The same user noted that Dorsey was building a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) future.

Why It Matters: Over the weekend, Dorsey had said that Twitter’s board had been the “dysfunction of the company.”

On the same day, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had noted that with Dorsey quitting Twitter, the board of directors at the company “collectively owns almost no shares!”

On Monday, Musk took aim at Twitter directors and said if his bid to takeover Twitter succeeds, then the Board salary would be $0 and that would result in $3 million per year being saved.

Dorsey quit as Twitter CEO in 2021 and is currently the CEO of Block Inc (NASDAQ: SQ).

Twitter recently board adopted a measure known as the "poison pill" to prevent an unsolicited takeover of the company.

Price Action: On Monday, Twitter shares closed 7.6% higher at $48.51 in the regular session and rose 0.7% to $48.84 in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

