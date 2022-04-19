Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 19, 2022: Plug Power, Twitter, Cassava Sciences And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” features top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced it entered an agreement with Walmart to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power material handling lift trucks across Walmart distribution and fulfillment centers in the shares surged 10% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) The New York Times reported that several studies related to the company's Alzheimer's treatment were retracted or questioned by scientific journals, causing shares to sink 17.72% during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) the company announced it received and agreed to Postmarketing Requirements/Commitments proposed by the FDA concerning the NDA for its AXS-05, causing shares to spike 20.83% during Tuesday’s pre-market session.

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading 3.38% lower during Tuesday’s pre-market session after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $108 to $50.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading 1.13% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session as the company announced it lifted its mask mandate for riders and drivers in the U.S.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares are trading 15.16% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session after raising its Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, up 3.1% from the same period last year and ahead of the consensus of $2.61. Net sales increased 5% from the same period the previous year to $23.43 billion, missing the consensus of $23.67 billion.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) To Elon Musk’s aid, buyout firm Apollo Global Management has expressed interest in financing the deal to take Twitter private.