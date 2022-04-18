Mizuho Slashes Qualcomm Price Target - Read Why
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to $185 from $210 (35.1% upside) and kept a Buy rating.
- The first half of 2022 brings "multiple headwinds" to China handset manufacturers from weaker 5G demand, extended COVID lockdowns, and a more competitive Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone.
- The headwinds are driving potentially increased radio frequency inventory and weaker 5G SoC demand.
- Rakesh also cut the price target on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) to $135 from $155 (19.1% upside), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) to $175 from $210 (48.7% upside), and Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) to $250 from $290 (63.6% upside).
- He saw negative investor sentiment, especially with Shanghai, the most significant manufacturing hub in China for handsets/PC/autos, in lockdown with logistics constraints.
- Other headwinds included the Ukraine crisis, rising inflation, interest rates, and supply chain crisis.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 1.44% at $134.49 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
