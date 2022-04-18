 Skip to main content

Mizuho Slashes Qualcomm Price Target - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 8:46am   Comments
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to $185 from $210 (35.1% upside) and kept a Buy rating. 
  • The first half of 2022 brings "multiple headwinds" to China handset manufacturers from weaker 5G demand, extended COVID lockdowns, and a more competitive Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone. 
  • The headwinds are driving potentially increased radio frequency inventory and weaker 5G SoC demand.
  • Rakesh also cut the price target on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVOto $135 from $155 (19.1% upside), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKSto $175 from $210 (48.7% upside), and Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNAto $250 from $290 (63.6% upside).
  • He saw negative investor sentiment, especially with Shanghai, the most significant manufacturing hub in China for handsets/PC/autos, in lockdown with logistics constraints.
  • Other headwinds included the Ukraine crisis, rising inflation, interest rates, and supply chain crisis.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 1.44% at $134.49 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for QCOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

