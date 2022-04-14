Here's Why Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On IBM
- Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded the rating on International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) to Overweight from Equal-weight, with a price target boost to $150 from $147 (16% upside).
- Woodring saw IBM as a reliable "defensive play" amid more significant risks in the tech sector.
- IBM will likely outperform in Q1 in a scenario of IT hardware budget cuts, with more than half of its sales coming from recurring revenue sources and only 20% of revenue from hardware and operating systems.
- Woodring also credited CEO Arvind Krishna for taking steps to stimulate IBM, like accelerating mergers and acquisitions, expanding partnerships, etc.
- Woodring saw signs of improving customer sentiment and spending plans.
- Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 1.03% at $127.44 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for IBM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Jan 2022
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Jan 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for IBM
