Here's Why Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On IBM
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded the rating on International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) to Overweight from Equal-weight, with a price target boost to $150 from $147 (16% upside).
  • Woodring saw IBM as a reliable "defensive play" amid more significant risks in the tech sector. 
  • IBM will likely outperform in Q1 in a scenario of IT hardware budget cuts, with more than half of its sales coming from recurring revenue sources and only 20% of revenue from hardware and operating systems.
  • Woodring also credited CEO Arvind Krishna for taking steps to stimulate IBM, like accelerating mergers and acquisitions, expanding partnerships, etc.
  • Woodring saw signs of improving customer sentiment and spending plans.
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 1.03% at $127.44 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for IBM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Jan 2022UBSDowngradesNeutralSell
Jan 2022Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IBM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

