 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft And Recent IBM Spin-Off Kyndryl Announce Global Cloud Partnership

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft And Recent IBM Spin-Off Kyndryl Announce Global Cloud Partnership

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) announced a partnership on Friday in which the companies will be working together on enterprise solutions for data management, AI, cybersecurity and hybrid cloud migration and management. Kyndryl will be taking the lead on implementation and client advisory.

What Happened: The companies say the partnership will bring to market state-of-the-art solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud that will accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, modernize applications, and further enable modern work experiences for customers.

Kyndryl, the recent International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) spin-off of its managed infrastructure services, has declared Microsoft its only “premier global alliance partner.”

Kyndryl will advise clients and help to create new technologies that leverage Microsoft's cloud. Meanwhile, Microsoft is establishing the "Kyndryl University for Microsoft" to help Kyndryl's 90,000 employees quickly get familiar with the capabilities of the Microsoft cloud stack.

“As an independent company, we’re investing in our partner ecosystem to support the success of our customers,” said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl. “In this landmark relationship with Microsoft, Kyndryl is matching our deep expertise in mission-critical IT systems with the benefits of Microsoft Cloud to be at the heart of progress for our global customers.”

The long-term partnership will open additional markets and new customers to Kyndryl, while giving Microsoft access to the $500 billion managed services market where Kyndryl is a leader.

Related Link: This Day In Market History: Microsoft Introduces Windows Operating System

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM + KD)

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Is Immutable Holdings The Publicly-Listed Berkshire Hathaway Of Blockchain?
Death Cross Looms Over IBM Investors
Google To Bid For Pentagon Cloud Computing Contract; Oracle, IBM May Join Too
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com