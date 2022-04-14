Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 14, 2022: Morgan Stanley, Rite Aid, Twitter And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on Benzinga Pro, and the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM): shares of technology companies are trading higher amid overall market strength. A pullback in yields has also helped lift the sector, as rising yields pressure growth stock valuations.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading 1.24% higher during Thursday’s premarket session. The company announced it will release its first-quarter earnings on April 27 after the market close.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading 17.51% lower over the last five trading sessions after the company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL): airline industry stocks trading in sympathy with Delta after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading 6.24% higher during Thursday’s premarket session as Elon Musk entered a $43-billion unsolicited bid to acquire Twitter at $54.20 per share. Musk hopes to take the company private.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading 1.7% lower during Thursday’s premarket session, perhaps due to investor fears that Musk may have to liquidate a portion of Tesla shares to cover the costs of the proposed Twitter acquisition.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares continue to push higher amid the company announcing its novel COVID-19 drug reduced deaths by 55% in hospitalized patients.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are trading 16.02% higher during Thursday’s premarket session as the company gave new guidance and reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares are trading 1.17% higher during Thursday’s premarket session as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.