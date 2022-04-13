 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 13, 2022: JPMorgan, PayPal, Bed Bath & Beyond And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2022 9:28am   Comments
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) CEO Cathie Wood appeared at ‘Exchange: An ETF Experience’ where she acknowledged that despite her flagship fund being down 38% year to date, Woods’ conviction in the strategy is unchanged.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) shares are trading 3.68% lower during Wednesday’s pre-market session as the company shared its first-quarter earnings report.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading 11.96% lower during Wednesday’s pre-market session as the company shared lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Also Read: Is Apple Planning A Crypto Foray? Job Posting Sets Off Rumors

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares are trading 48.66% higher during Wednesday’s pre-market session as the company announced it would be acquired by Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) in an all-cash deal, at $5.60 per share.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares are trading 7.16% higher during Wednesday’s pre-market session as BriaCell announced it received FDA fast track approval for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading 4.45% lower during Wednesday’s pre-market session as the company announced the departure of CFO John Rainey.

Highpeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) shares are trading 13.71% higher during Wednesday’s pre-market session as the price of crude oil has ticked above the $100 mark.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron is keeping his promise to shareholders that AMC will seek new investments as the company announced its acquisition of seven Bow Tie Cinema locations on the East Coast.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adam Aron Cathie WoodNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Crowdsourcing Trading Ideas General

