Hungry? This Popular Beyond Meat Product Will Now Be Available At Over 8,000 Outlets

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) announced Tuesday that it is making its Beyond Chicken Tenders more widely available to customers.

What Happened: The plant-based meat company said its chicken tenders are now available at select Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI), CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) and Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

The Beyond Chicken Tenders will also become available at all Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) banners throughout April.

“Building on the positive momentum of our recent chicken launches, we’re excited to significantly expand the availability of our Beyond Chicken Tenders by showing up in more places for our consumers … making delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat more accessible than ever before,” said Deanna Jurgens, chief growth officer at Beyond Meat.

With this expansion, Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders will now be available at over 8,000 outlets around the country.

Why It Matters: Benzinga recently reported that Beyond Meat's short percent of float has risen 11.4% since its last report.

The company confirmed that it has 20.41 million shares sold short, which is 36.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. It would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average based on the stock's trading volume.

BYND Price Action: Shares of Beyond Meat were trading down 1.48% at $43.31 Tuesday afternoon, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Courtesy photo.