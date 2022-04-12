 Skip to main content

Honda Motor Earmarks $64B Over 10 Years On EV Push, Firing Up Rivalry With Tesla
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 7:41am   Comments
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMClooks to spend ¥8 trillion ($64 billion) on research and development over the next decade, laying out an ambitious target to roll out 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030.
  • Honda's goals include producing 2 million EVs a year by 2030 to gain a share in the fast-growing market led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
  • Honda looks to establish a dedicated EV production line in North America, where it will also procure Ultium batteries from General Motors Co (NYSE: GM).
  • Also Read: GM Teams Up With Honda To Bring Out Sub-$30,000 EVs By 2027: What Investors Should Know
  • Honda also weighed a separate joint venture company for battery production there, aside from its GM partnership.
  • Honda committed the bulk of the ¥8-trillion investment for electrification and software technologies, including 43 billion yen to produce solid-state batteries, in spring 2024.
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has already targeted sales of 3.5 million such vehicles by 2030.
  • Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) aims for half its cars to be electric by the end of the decade.
  • Price Action: HMC shares closed lower by 0.04% at $26.05 on Monday.
  • Photo by iniesta44 via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech

