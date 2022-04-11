 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why UBS Is Cautious On Microsoft, Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 5:02pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why UBS Is Cautious On Microsoft, Alibaba
  • UBS painted a cautious picture of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead kept a Buy rating on Microsoft after speaking with several industry checks and Microsoft IR. 
  • Keirstead saw the Office 365 juggernaut as likely to begin to decelerate given high penetration and the pandemic/work-from-home benefit starting to fade.
  • Also Read: Here's How Alibaba Scooped Bullish Rating Amid Surging COVID Cases, Regulatory Crackdown
  • Shares of companies in the broader technology sector traded lower amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and also in anticipation of expected Fed rate hikes.
  • UBS analyst Jerry Liu lowered the price target on Alibaba to $140 from $150 (37% upside) but kept a Buy
  • Liu slashed his Q4 estimates to reflect the incremental Covid-19 related headwinds and the regulatory and macro impacts last year. Still, he expects the company to cut costs this year, focusing on efficiency improvements in its domestic lower-tier city, community group buying, and on-demand delivery initiatives. 
  • Any positive outcome on ADR listing negotiations between regulators and shifting Alibaba's Hong Kong listing to a primary one could be additional catalysts.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares closed lower by 3.94% at $285.50 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + BABA)

Microsoft Stock Feeds The Bears But Here's Where To Watch For The Bounce
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
UBS Maintains Buy Rating for Alibaba Group Holding, Lowers Price Target To $140
So What's Up With Microsoft Shares Falling Today?
If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com