Here's How Alibaba Scooped Bullish Rating Amid Surging COVID Cases, Regulatory Crackdown
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 6:18am   Comments

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares have battled the double whammy of the pandemic resurgence and regulatory crackdown on leading Chinese companies.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi reiterated a Buy and set a price target of $185 (78.7% upside).
  • Mubayi counted on Alibaba's record-high share buyback program to improve its balance sheet.
  • Many Wall Street experts remain bullish on the Chinese e-commerce giant's solid business fundamentals.
  • Due to the looming crisis, HSBCCiti, and Benchmark analysts slashed their price targets on Alibaba.
  • China recently cracked down upon abuse of algorithms by internet giants and questioned Alibaba and others over their job cuts.
  • Daily confirmed cases in Shanghai surged above 25,000 on April 10, a record since the March 28 citywide lockdown, hurting industries, SCMP reports. New infections have also emerged in Guangzhou, leading to a partial lockdown in the capital of southern Guangdong province.
  • The report quoted an analyst saying, "There's still a chance that stocks will test a new low."
  • Government reports revealed inflation accelerated faster than expected last month, limiting room for policy loosening.
  • The report further noted Goldman Sachs Effective Lockdown Index saw a 3.25% hit to global GDP as of the first week of April, well below a peak of 20% about two years ago. However, China's reading remained high.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.01% at $101.45 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media

