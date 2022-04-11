Here's How Alibaba Scooped Bullish Rating Amid Surging COVID Cases, Regulatory Crackdown
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares have battled the double whammy of the pandemic resurgence and regulatory crackdown on leading Chinese companies.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi reiterated a Buy and set a price target of $185 (78.7% upside).
- Mubayi counted on Alibaba's record-high share buyback program to improve its balance sheet.
- Many Wall Street experts remain bullish on the Chinese e-commerce giant's solid business fundamentals.
- Due to the looming crisis, HSBC, Citi, and Benchmark analysts slashed their price targets on Alibaba.
- China recently cracked down upon abuse of algorithms by internet giants and questioned Alibaba and others over their job cuts.
- Daily confirmed cases in Shanghai surged above 25,000 on April 10, a record since the March 28 citywide lockdown, hurting industries, SCMP reports. New infections have also emerged in Guangzhou, leading to a partial lockdown in the capital of southern Guangdong province.
- The report quoted an analyst saying, "There's still a chance that stocks will test a new low."
- Government reports revealed inflation accelerated faster than expected last month, limiting room for policy loosening.
- The report further noted Goldman Sachs Effective Lockdown Index saw a 3.25% hit to global GDP as of the first week of April, well below a peak of 20% about two years ago. However, China's reading remained high.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.01% at $101.45 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
