HSBC Slashes Price Targets On Alibaba, Baidu Due to China's Covid Surge, Regulatory Crackdown
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 12:26pm   Comments
HSBC Slashes Price Targets On Alibaba, Baidu Due to China's Covid Surge, Regulatory Crackdown
  • HSBC analyst Charlene Liu cut the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) to $180 from $195 (31.3% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst now assumes a worse impact from COVID-19 on the company's core ad and cloud businesses and margins, seeing a recovery only in Q4.
  • Liu reduced the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $168 to $156 (49.3% upside) and maintained a Buy.
  • Also Read: Here's Why Alibaba's Stock Didn't Get a Boost Despite Big Share Buyback
  • China just cracked down upon abuse of algorithms by internet giants and questioned Alibaba and others over their job cuts.
  • Benchmark and Citi analysts also slashed their price targets on Alibaba to reflect China's Covid induced disruption.
  • The dwindling fortunes of the Chinese tech shares recently prompted concerns over the Alibaba stake selloff by SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF).
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.74% at $105.04 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
