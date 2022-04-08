HSBC Slashes Price Targets On Alibaba, Baidu Due to China's Covid Surge, Regulatory Crackdown
- HSBC analyst Charlene Liu cut the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) to $180 from $195 (31.3% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst now assumes a worse impact from COVID-19 on the company's core ad and cloud businesses and margins, seeing a recovery only in Q4.
- Liu reduced the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $168 to $156 (49.3% upside) and maintained a Buy.
- China just cracked down upon abuse of algorithms by internet giants and questioned Alibaba and others over their job cuts.
- Benchmark and Citi analysts also slashed their price targets on Alibaba to reflect China's Covid induced disruption.
- The dwindling fortunes of the Chinese tech shares recently prompted concerns over the Alibaba stake selloff by SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF).
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.74% at $105.04 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
