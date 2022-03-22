 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Alibaba's Stock Didn't Get a Boost Despite Big Share Buyback: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 9:43am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Alibaba's Stock Didn't Get a Boost Despite Big Share Buyback: Bloomberg
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares traded 60% below the 2021 peak despite a $9 billion share buyback boost, Bloomberg reports.
  • The boost marked the third increase since China's domestic tech crackdown started in late 2020.
  • After the buyback announcement, Alibaba's shares jumped up to 9.8% to HK$108.80 in Hong Kong, trailing the February 2021 peak of HK$267.
  • Also Read: Alibaba Shares Plunge After Q3 Earnings - Read How It Performed
  • Alibaba's lackluster performance reflected concerns about the crackdown affecting Alibaba's core business and the broader weakness in Chinese equities thanks to the Covid resurgence and slowing economic growth.
  • Alibaba's losses of $450 billion in market cap are the world's biggest after its peer Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY).
  • China recently promised to ensure stability in capital markets, support overseas stock listings, resolve risks around property developers and complete the crackdown on Big Tech "as soon as possible.
  • MeanwhileAlibaba is planning to slash its workforce by 30%.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 11.40% at $115.38 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 22, 2022: Alibaba, Nike, Tesla And More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Tuesday, March 22
Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising Today
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Crude Oil Down 1%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com