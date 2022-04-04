 Skip to main content

Elon Musk's First Poll After Buying Twitter Stake: 'Do We Want An Edit Button?'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 9:07pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, now a major shareholder of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), asked his 80.3 million followers on the platform if they wanted an “edit button.”

What Happened: Musk posed the question in a poll, which he posted on Monday night. 

By press time, 157,820 votes had been cast on the poll. 76.8% of those polled voted “yse”, while 23.2% voted “on.”

The misspelled “yse” and “on” appear to be Musk’s way of suggesting the need for such a feature. 

Why It Matters: A Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that Musk had acquired a 9.2% stake, worth $2.89 billion,  in Twitter.

Earlier in the month, Musk had said he was giving serious thought to creating an alternative to the Jack Dorsey-founded social media platform. 

The electric vehicle and space entrepreneur asked his followers in another poll earlier if Twitter should make its algorithm open source; an overwhelming majority voted in favor.

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal said "the consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Price Action: Twitter shares rallied 27% to $49.93 in the regular session on Monday. The shares traded 1.2% higher at $50.52 in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 5.6% higher at $1,145.45 in the regular session and fell 0.5% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

