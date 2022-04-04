Elon Musk's First Poll After Buying Twitter Stake: 'Do We Want An Edit Button?'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, now a major shareholder of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), asked his 80.3 million followers on the platform if they wanted an “edit button.”

What Happened: Musk posed the question in a poll, which he posted on Monday night.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

By press time, 157,820 votes had been cast on the poll. 76.8% of those polled voted “yse”, while 23.2% voted “on.”

The misspelled “yse” and “on” appear to be Musk’s way of suggesting the need for such a feature.

Why It Matters: A Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that Musk had acquired a 9.2% stake, worth $2.89 billion, in Twitter.

Earlier in the month, Musk had said he was giving serious thought to creating an alternative to the Jack Dorsey-founded social media platform.

The electric vehicle and space entrepreneur asked his followers in another poll earlier if Twitter should make its algorithm open source; an overwhelming majority voted in favor.

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal said "the consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Price Action: Twitter shares rallied 27% to $49.93 in the regular session on Monday. The shares traded 1.2% higher at $50.52 in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 5.6% higher at $1,145.45 in the regular session and fell 0.5% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

