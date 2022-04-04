Biggest Shareholders Of Twitter Stock After Elon Musk? Here Are The Top 10

Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Monday morning, making him the largest individual shareholder of the social media platform.

A 13G filed with the SEC shows Musk acquired 73,486,938 shares of Twitter on or before March 14. The self-described free speech absolutist began to poll Twitter users on March 24 on their thoughts on the platform’s algorithms, just 10 days after disclosing a $3.67-billion stake in the company, suggesting that his passive investment may not be passive for long.

So who are the top shareholders of Twitter stock besides Musk? According to data from Whale Wisdom, it's mostly institutional:

Vanguard (NYSE: VTI) owns 70,375,259 shares

(NYSE: VTI) owns 70,375,259 shares Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) owns 70,157,074 shares

(NYSE: MS) owns 70,157,074 shares Blackrock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) owns 51,858,827 shares

(NYSE: BLK) owns 51,858,827 shares State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) owns 36,363,324 shares

(NYSE: STT) owns 36,363,324 shares Aristotle Capital Management owns 21,112,134 shares

owns 21,112,134 shares FMR LLC owns 17,641,927 shares

owns 17,641,927 shares Ark Investment Management (NYSE: ARKK) owns 17,245,755 shares

(NYSE: ARKK) owns 17,245,755 shares Clearbridge Investments owns 16,733,505 shares

owns 16,733,505 shares Geode Capital Management owns 14,314,021 shares

owns 14,314,021 shares Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings (NYSE: SMFG) owns 12,467,698 shares

Twitter's stock closed Monday's session at $49.97, up 27% according to Benzinga Pro.