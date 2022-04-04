 Skip to main content

Biggest Shareholders Of Twitter Stock After Elon Musk? Here Are The Top 10
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 6:01pm   Comments
Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Monday morning, making him the largest individual shareholder of the social media platform.

A 13G filed with the SEC shows Musk acquired 73,486,938 shares of Twitter on or before March 14. The self-described free speech absolutist began to poll Twitter users on March 24 on their thoughts on the platform’s algorithms, just 10 days after disclosing a $3.67-billion stake in the company, suggesting that his passive investment may not be passive for long.

See Also: Twitter Soars Following Elon Musk Stake: Can The Stock Regain This Key Level?

So who are the top shareholders of Twitter stock besides Musk? According to data from Whale Wisdom, it's mostly institutional:

  • Vanguard (NYSE: VTI) owns 70,375,259 shares
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) owns 70,157,074 shares
  • Blackrock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) owns 51,858,827 shares
  • State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) owns 36,363,324 shares
  • Aristotle Capital Management owns 21,112,134 shares
  • FMR LLC owns 17,641,927 shares
  • Ark Investment Management (NYSE: ARKK) owns 17,245,755 shares
  • Clearbridge Investments owns 16,733,505 shares
  • Geode Capital Management owns 14,314,021 shares
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings (NYSE: SMFG) owns 12,467,698 shares

Twitter's stock closed Monday's session at $49.97, up 27% according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews ETFs General

