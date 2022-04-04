 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coca-Cola Expands Into Metaverse With New Flavor And Partnership With This Popular Video Game
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 6:45pm   Comments
Share:
Coca-Cola Expands Into Metaverse With New Flavor And Partnership With This Popular Video Game

The most iconic soft drink in the world is joining the hundreds of companies heading into the metaverse for additional growth opportunities.

What Happened: The first Coca-Cola flavor born in the metaverse is coming from Coca-Cola Inc (NYSE: KO) soon with the launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte.

“Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will bring the flavors of pixels to life in a limited-edition beverage that transcends the digital and physical worlds,” the company said.

The beverage launched in limited quantities in select Latin American countries on April 4. In the U.S., the new flavor will be released in twin packs of 12.5 oz slim cans online. The beverage will be released in China on May 23 in retailers.

Related Link: Is The Metaverse A Marketing Buzzword Or Multitrillion Dollar Opportunity? 

Why It’s Important: To help launch the new beverage, Coca-Cola helped design an island called Pixel Point in the massively popular “Fortnite” game from Epic Games, which is partially owned by Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY).

Players who enter Pixel Point will be able to play four mini-games with immersive and interactive challenges. Each can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte also features a playable augmented reality game when scanned.

A “Concert in a Can” experience featuring pop star Ava Max will also be part of the promotion of the beverage.

Coca-Cola launched its first non-fungible tokens last year and follows rival PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP), who has been aggressive in product launches in the NFT and metaverse space.

Coca-Cola follows other companies like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) in utilizing huge active user bases of a metaverse-related game to promote its product. Nike teamed up with Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) to launch NIKELAND within the game. Nike recently said 6.7 million people have visited NIKELAND in Roblox.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

10 Weirdest Soft Drinks Of All Time: Kitty Piddle Soda, Eel Flavored Cola And Other Liquid Atrocities
How Is The Market Feeling About Coca-cola Company?
Holy NFTs Batman! Here's The Details On A NFT That Will Unlock Utility, Exclusive Metaverse
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coca-Cola
What's Going On With Coca-Cola Shares?
The Alkaline Water Co. Started 2022 As The Fastest Growing Top 10 Value-Added Water Brand In The Country - Here's How
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Augmented Reality Epic Games Fortnite metaverse metaverse stocks NFT NFTsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com